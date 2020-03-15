|
|
Nancy J. Douglas 1938 - 2020
MORRISVILLE - Nancy J. Douglas, 81, of Morrisville, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse.
She was born on September 15, 1938 in Clinton, AR, a daughter of James Gower and Frances Ruffin Rector. She was a graduate of Central High School in Little Rock, AR, Lindenwood College in St. Louis, MO and received her Master's Degree from Rochester Institute of Technology. She studied health radiation at the University of California at Berkley where she helped to develop the mammogram. On July 7, 1962, Nancy married Henry I. Douglas in Arkansas. They moved to Morrisville in 1964 where she started her career teaching math at the Rome Free Academy. She was a substitute math and chemistry teacher at Morrisville-Eaton Central School, and later, was a professor of physics, chemistry and math at SUNY Morrisville from 1972 until retiring after 28 years. She also taught acoustics there when SUNY had an instrument repair course. She loved to play the piano, and following her retirement, was part of a 50's group who went to fairs and played out of the back of a truck. She also played the clarinet.
Nancy was a member, elder and clerk of the session of the Morrisville Community Church and a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.
Surviving are her husband, Henry; her children, Susan and Brian Bristow, of Sacramento, CA and Carol and Dawn Woods Douglas, of Morrisville; grandchildren, Abi and Matthew Bristow, of Sacramento, CA and Logan Misorek, of Morrisville; sister-in-law, Beverly Marolf, of New Hartford; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Charles Rector.
Memorial services were held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Morrisville Community Church, Swamp Road, Morrisville.
Interment in the Village View Cemetery, Morrisville, will be private at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Morrisville Community Church, PO Box 178, Morrisville, NY 13408.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 15 to Mar. 19, 2020