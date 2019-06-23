|
Nancy J. (Cavanaugh) Kozien 1935 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Nancy J. (Cavanaugh) Kozien, 83, of Whitesboro, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2019.
She was born in the Boonville area on August 28, 1935, a daughter of William and Lorena Bourgeois Cavanaugh, and received her education in Constableville schools.
On July 30, 1960, she was united in marriage to Stanley Kozien. The couple resided in Whitesboro. Nancy was employed by General Electric, retiring several years ago. Mrs. Kozien loved her Catholic faith and was a member of Sacred Heart and St. Mary's Church, Our Lady of Czestochowa, New York Mills.
Nancy grew up on a farm and loved all animals, especially her cat, Tommy Tinker. She had several pet cats and dogs throughout her life whom she dearly loved, especially her dog, Nikki. She was an avid Syracuse University basketball fan and enjoyed playing cards with her family.
She was predeceased by her husband, Stanley; her son-in-law, John Worth; and her two brothers, Billy and David Cavanaugh.
She will be dearly missed by her daughters, Patricia and Mary; her son-in-law, Duff; and her grandson, Eryk.
Survivors include her daughters, Patricia Worth, Whitesboro, and Mary (Duff) White, MA; one beloved grandson, Eryk White; her sisters, Lucy Wawrzyniak and Molly Farney; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. from Wolanin Funeral Home, Inc., 266 Main St., New York Mills, and at 11:00 a.m. from Sacred Heart and St. Mary's Church, Our Lady of Czestochowa, New York Mills. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus and St. Casimir Cemetery, Whitestown. Calling hours will be Tuesday, June 25, 2019, from 4-7 p.m.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 23 to June 24, 2019