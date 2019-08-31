|
|
Nancy Louise Sterling 1935 - 2019
Loving Mother, Grandmother & Great-Grandmother
PARIS - Nancy Louise Sterling, 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at MVHS Rehabilitation and Nursing.
She was born on August 29, 1935, in Caldwell, NJ, the daughter of the late William Pitt and Helene (Scheelje) Johnson. Nancy was a graduate of Verona High School and Green Mountain College. On April 4, 1959, she married Gordon D. Sterling. They enjoyed a blessed union of 29 years prior to his passing on May 11, 1988. Nancy was employed as a secretary in the insurance industry which is where she met her future husband.
After marrying Gordon, Nancy became a homemaker, raising their three children. She supported Gordon's career as they moved the family across the US and abroad, living in Quincy, MA, Montgomery, OH, Rocklin, CA, Woking, Surrey, England, Vernon, NJ and Paris, NY. Nancy was active in various women's groups in the various places they lived. She was a skier, bowler and golfer, as well as a gourmet cook. Nancy was also a member of Cedar Lake Club.
Surviving Nancy are her children and their spouses, Pamela and Anthony Hallak, Clayville, Sandra and John Vesey, Mullica Hill, NJ and Jeffrey and Mary Sterling, Cranford, NJ; grandchildren, G. Anthony and Jordan Hallak, New Hartford, Jillian Hallak Stubley and Theodore Stubley, Clinton, Kimberly and Joseph Dunsavage, Bellmawr, NJ, Emily Vesey, Elmer, NJ, Nolan Vesey and Abigail Vesey, Mullica Hill, NJ, Jonathan Sterling and Sarah Sterling, Cranford, NJ; and great-grandchildren, Aidan George Hallak, George Herman Stubley, Meredith Louise Dunsavage and Lillian Faye Dunsavage. She was predeceased by her brother, William Robert Johnson.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m., at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will commence at 11 a.m., immediately following visitation, with Sister Maureen Denn, CSJ, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Nancy's name can be made to the Herkimer County Humane Society at https://www.herkimerhumanesociety.org/donate/. Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019