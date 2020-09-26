1/1
Nancy M. Bunnell
Nancy M. Bunnell 1955 - 2020
CLINTON – Nancy M. Bunnell, 65, wife of James P. Bunnell, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare Center.
Nancy was born August 11, 1955, in Grand Island, NY, the daughter of John and Adeline (Chiaravalle) Martin. The family later moved to Camillus, where she was raised and educated. She was a 1977 graduate of SUNY Oswego. On October 18, 1986, Nancy married James P. Bunnell, sharing a union of nearly 34 years. She had been employed with George's Farm Products in Clinton for the past 17 years. Nancy was a certified Master Gardener and greatly enjoyed working in her yard. She loved spending time with her family and her canine companion, Marley. Nancy also greatly enjoyed hosting get-togethers with family and friends at her home.
Nancy is survived by her beloved husband, James Bunnell, Clinton; three sons, John Bunnell, Albany, Michael (and Zach Hisert) Bunnell, Camillus, Rick Bunnell, Auburn; a grandson, Mason Bunnell, Auburn; and an aunt, Sister Marie Vincent Chiaravalle, Allegany. She is also survived by many cousins in Niagara Falls and CA, as well as by countless friends.
Mrs. Bunnell's memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., at R.P. Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., 10 East Park Row, Clinton. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home, from 4 - 7 p.m., prior to the service.
Those wishing may donate to the American Cancer Society in Nancy's memory.
Online memorial and guestbook available at www.rpheintzfsi.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
