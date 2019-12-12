|
Nancy P. Kotary 1926 - 2019
LITCHFIELD - Nancy P. Kotary, 93, passed away unexpectedly on December 11, 2019 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare with her loving family at her side.
She was born on October 16, 1926 in Utica, a daughter of the late William M. and Frances Plante Pashley and was a graduate of Sauquoit Valley Central School.
On September 13, 1947, she was united in marriage with Ellis M. Kotary in St. Patrick's Church, in Clayville, a loving union of almost 56 years until his death on September 8, 2003.
Nancy was a loving wife and mother who devoted her time to the care and raising of her family as well as being involved with the day to day operation of the family business, E&L Trucking.
She was an 80 year member of St. Patrick's Church in Clayville, the Cedarville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, a 50 year member of the Litchfield Grange and was active in many co-ed and women's bowling leagues.
Nancy is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Renee Kotary, of North Port, FL and their children, Beth Anne and Rob Savicki and Laura and Joe Schaefer, Kenneth and Darlene Kotary, of Clayville and their children, Mandy and Christopher Roth, Jammie and Mark Teachout, Adam and Stacey Kotary and Timothy and Ashley Austin Kotary and Thomas and Kathy Kotary of Liverpool, NY and their children, Brittany Kotary and Patrick Kotary; her sister-in-law, Joan Pashley, of Boynton Beach, FL; twelve great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sister, Jane Orr; and her brothers, William Pashley and Norman Pashley.
Nancy's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 14 at 11:00 at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 1736 Burrstone Rd., New Hartford. Interment will be in Cedar Lake Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
There will be no calling hours.
Arrangements are with the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit.
To view Nancy's online memorial, please go to
www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019