Nancy R. Gaines 1932 - 2020
YORKVILLE - Nancy R. Gaines, 88, of the Lutheran Home, Clinton and formerly of Yorkville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, New Hartford.
She was born on May 27, 1932, in Yorkville, a daughter of the late John and Ruth (Roberts) Gardner. Nancy was educated in the Whitesboro School System and continued her education at the Utica School of Commerce.
On August 21, 1954, she was united in marriage to Thomas Gaines at Sacred Heart Church, Utica; a union of 47 years prior to his passing on August 26, 2001.
Nancy was employed, for many years, with the Griffiss Air Force Base and then with the Utica Observer Dispatch retiring in 1994 after many years of dedicated service. She was a member of the Yorkville and New York Mills Senior Clubs and also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
She leaves her adored cat, "Trixie", in the care of her son, Dean. She is survived by her two sons, Dean Gardner and his wife, Sue, of Clinton and Thomas Gaines, Jr. and his wife, Ruth, of Yorkville, NY; a brother, Lewis Gardner, of Whitesboro, NY; her grandchildren, Mary Gardner, Lisa Gardner, Patricia Smith and Stanley Jubis; and one great-grandson, Logan Smith. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Jack Gardner and David Gardner; and two sisters, Marjorie Steinman and Rosemarie Bronk.
The family wishes to sincerely thank the staff of the Lutheran Care Home, Bryant Unit, especially Donna and the 5th floor staff of Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, with special thanks to Susie and Brooke, for the wonderful care given to Nancy during her stay there.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Glenside Cemetery, New York Mills. There are no public calling hours.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
Please consider a donation to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society in her memory.
