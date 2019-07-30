|
Nancy S. St. Onge 1946 - 2019
HAMILTON - Nancy S. St. Onge, 72, of State Rt. 12B, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare in New Hartford.
She was born August 27, 1946, in Saranac Lake, a daughter of the late Edwin and Edith Gowett Clookey. She was a graduate of Utica Schools and Mohawk Valley Community College. On June 14, 1980, Nancy married Douglas J. St. Onge, in Clinton, a loving union of 37 years when he predeceased her on May 27, 2017. Nancy had worked at Chesebrough Ponds in Oriskany Falls and then for General Electric in Utica, until retiring. Being with her family, children and grandchildren were her most treasured times and they were her life. She enjoyed gardening, the outdoors and going to the casino.
Surviving are her mother-in-law, Julia St. Onge, of Hamilton; her children, Philip Gavin, of CT, Darlene and James Goodman, of Madison, Kevin and Melody Gavin, of Rochester, James and Hope Heath, of Hubbardsville, Edwin and Debbie Heath, of Knoxboro, Timothy and Cindy St. Onge, of New York Mills, Shawn St. Onge, of Hamilton, Julia Ostrander and Jeph McEwan, of Hubbardsville; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary and Craig Hare, of Syracuse, Brenda Schnettler, of NC, Shirley and Bill Breen, of Liverpool; an aunt, Leona Clark, of FL; an uncle, Joseph Howe, of NJ. Also surviving are her cousins who were like sisters and had a special bond, Susan and Lynn Dote, of Bridgewater; her best friends, Johanna and Chuck Kelley, of Clark Mills; a special friend, Mitch Belden, of Belgium; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Nancy was predeceased by an infant son, Douglas St. Onge, Jr.; a grandson, James Heath, Jr.; an aunt, Jane Howe and a cousin, Mary Clark.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, Kloster & Northrop Memorial Chapel, 210 East Main St., Waterville.
Friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 6-9 p.m.
Nancy and Doug will be laid to rest in the Calvary Cemetery, Utica, at the convenience of their family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 30 to July 31, 2019