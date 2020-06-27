Nancy V. Bonavita 1935 - 2020
GOFFSTOWN, NH - Nancy V. Bonavita, 84, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Bel- Air Nursing Home in Goffstown, NH, of a sudden Aneurysm.
Born on July 6, 1935, in Utica, she is the daughter of Emidio and Rose (Demarco) Vendetti. Nancy was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School Class of 1953. She worked for John Hancock and Insight House, in Utica, where she made many lifelong friends.
She is survived by her sister, Judith Cecere, of Utica; brother Edward Vendetti and wife, Helene, of Buffalo; son, Mark Bonavita and wife, Michelle, of Las Vegas; daughter, Joy Sarette and husband, Jeffrey, NH. Nancy was a loving mother, sister, friend and aunt. She has a very special nephew, Nick Cecere and wife, Barbara; and great-nephews, Nicky and Garrett, of Des Moines. She leaves a devoted friend and cousin, Janice Parks and a lifelong family and best friend, Rachael Ermacor. Nancy was blessed to have many very special and devoted friends, cousins, nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the Palmisano, Carcone and Petrellese families, for always keeping Nancy in their thoughts. She was predeceased by a loving nephew, Michael Cecere, who was always in her thoughts and prayers.
Our family would like to thank Bel-Air Nursing Home in Goffstown, NH, for their daily compassion, care and love, with a special thank you to Paulette Freeman and the entire staff, for making our mother feel comforted and loved in her time of need.
Due to social distancing guidelines, a private burial will be held at the Shirley Hill Cemetery in Goffstown, NH, at the convenience of the family. To sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.