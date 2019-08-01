|
Nancy Waldron 1936 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Nancy Glenna Trafton Waldron, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2019 after a long illness.
She was born in Thendara, NY, to Glenwood and Dora Smith Trafton. Nancy graduated from Town of Webb High School, then enrolled at the State University of New York Teachers College at Oswego, from which she received a Bachelor's degree, in 1958. At Oswego, she met fellow student Richard Waldron; they enjoyed 59 years of marriage until his death, in 2017.
Intelligent, hardworking and entrepreneurial, Nancy began her career as a substitute teacher in Central New York while raising a family. She earned a Masters degree from Upper Division College in the 1970's, then entered the real estate business, founding her own company, A Yankee Trader, which became a Century 21 affiliate. She served as President of the Greater Utica Board of Realtors for many years and used her educational background to train sales agents and teach about business ethics. The Board named her Realtor of the Year and awarded her honorary membership for her decades of service. In addition to her real estate work, Nancy was elected to the Whitesboro Central School Board of Education and served more than 10 years, including as Chair. She was also a member of the board of the local chapter of the American Red Cross and received their outstanding volunteer award for her fundraising work.
Nancy was a lifelong golfer. She caddied at Thendara Golf Course in her youth and played regularly until 2015. She helped organize leagues and tournaments, including the light-hearted "Waldron Open."
Nancy was a fiercely loving wife, mother and grandmother, proud and supportive of her family. She set a remarkable example of dedication, work ethic, achievement and community service.
She is survived by her son, Glen and daughter-in-law, Cynthia Waldron; her daughter, Kim and son-in-law, Hugh Bradford; her sister, Ann Trafton; granddaughters, Amy and Alyssa Waldron; sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Glenn Gahagan; sister-in-law, Carole Robinson; and three nieces and their families.
In keeping with Nancy's wishes, there were no calling hours or memorial services.
To honor her memory, please consider a donation to SUNY Oswego, or the American Red Cross.
The Waldron family would like to thank Nancy and Richard's friends and neighbors and the residents and staff of the Willoway unit at the Lutheran Home, in Clinton, for their care, kindness and friendship.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019