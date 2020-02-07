|
|
Nanette E. Newman 1940 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Nanette E. Newman, 79, passed away peacefully at Faxton St. Luke's Healthcare, surrounded by her loving family on February 5, 2020.
She was born on February 26,1940, in Poland, NY, a daughter of the late George and Alberta (Cave) Watkins. On April 12, 1958, she was united in marriage to Ronald J. Newman, at the Whitesboro Presbytarian Church.
Nanette worked for 23 years at K-Mart, as a personnel manager. Her hobbies included playing bingo, completing jigsaw puzzles, swimming in her pool, watching tennis and NASCAR and enjoying the company of her beloved dog, Charlie.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald J. Newman; son, Ronald A. Newman and his wife, Judith Newman; daughter, Elizabeth Newman and her companion, William Jones; and her loving granddaughter, Rebecca Newman; all of Whitesboro. She is also survived by her sister Judi, Goton and her husband, Tom, of WY; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Shirley Schrader; a brother, George Watkins; a sister-in-law, Pauline Worden; as well as her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Anna and Earl Newman.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Din and his staff at Slocum Dickson Medical Group for their compassion and care for Nan.
In accordance with Nanette's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Friends may consider a donation to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio St, Utica, in her memory.
Arrangements are in care of Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc. 40 Main St. Whitesboro.
Online expressions of sympathy may be left at dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020