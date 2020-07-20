Naomi L. "Gnome" Dyer 1952 - 2020

CLINTON - Naomi L. "Gnome" Dyer, age 68, of Clinton, NY, passed away unexpectedly at home on July 15, 2020.

Naomi was born in Johnson City, NY, on January 25, 1952, to the late James A. and Phyllis Burgess Dyer. She graduated from Harpursville Central School in 1969 and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education/Educational Psychology from SUNY Oneonta in 1973. She taught first grade in New Berlin, NY, for eight years, before returning to school at SUNY Binghamton, where she helped develop and managed a microprocessor lab, earning a Master of Science Degree in Computer Software Systems Engineering in 1980.

Naomi worked for PAR Technology in Rome and New Hartford, NY, as a software engineer, on projects for the Air Force Research Laboratory, developing early multi-sensor exploitation capabilities. She also helped develop the operating system for PAR's first-generation point-of-sale systems, used by McDonald's and Taco Bell. Later, she worked for GE Aerospace, Utica, on infrared sensor systems for the F-14 and F-22 fighters and for SAIC and Lockheed Martin at AFRL in Rome, where she was a subject matter expert in the Air Force's Theater Battle Management Core System, used to plan and execute air operations worldwide.

Naomi collected garden gnomes and enjoyed cooking, cake decorating, yoga, model trains, crossword puzzles and mystery books, movies and television shows. She named all of her cars, including "Pickle", a green Pinto she owned in the 1980's and "Eugene", a red 1996 Jeep Cherokee that she drove for 24 years.

After retiring, on Halloween, Easter and other holidays, she would dress up and deliver cookies to the Clinton Post Office, NBT Bank and other organizations she appreciated.

Naomi is survived by her brother, Dexter A. Dyer, of Fairport, NY; and her domestic partner of 37 years, Kevin C. Trott, of Clinton.

All are invited to call on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 12-3 PM at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Clinton.

Please consider donations in Naomi's name to COCVAC, 7489 E. South St., Clinton, NY 13323, Spring Farm Cares 3364 NY-12, Clinton, NY 13323, Clinton Fire Department, PO Box 134, Clinton, NY 13323 or the Kirkland Town Library, 55 1/2 College St., Clinton, NY 13323.



