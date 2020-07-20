1/1
Naomi L. "Gnome" Dyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Naomi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Naomi L. "Gnome" Dyer 1952 - 2020
CLINTON - Naomi L. "Gnome" Dyer, age 68, of Clinton, NY, passed away unexpectedly at home on July 15, 2020.
Naomi was born in Johnson City, NY, on January 25, 1952, to the late James A. and Phyllis Burgess Dyer. She graduated from Harpursville Central School in 1969 and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education/Educational Psychology from SUNY Oneonta in 1973. She taught first grade in New Berlin, NY, for eight years, before returning to school at SUNY Binghamton, where she helped develop and managed a microprocessor lab, earning a Master of Science Degree in Computer Software Systems Engineering in 1980.
Naomi worked for PAR Technology in Rome and New Hartford, NY, as a software engineer, on projects for the Air Force Research Laboratory, developing early multi-sensor exploitation capabilities. She also helped develop the operating system for PAR's first-generation point-of-sale systems, used by McDonald's and Taco Bell. Later, she worked for GE Aerospace, Utica, on infrared sensor systems for the F-14 and F-22 fighters and for SAIC and Lockheed Martin at AFRL in Rome, where she was a subject matter expert in the Air Force's Theater Battle Management Core System, used to plan and execute air operations worldwide.
Naomi collected garden gnomes and enjoyed cooking, cake decorating, yoga, model trains, crossword puzzles and mystery books, movies and television shows. She named all of her cars, including "Pickle", a green Pinto she owned in the 1980's and "Eugene", a red 1996 Jeep Cherokee that she drove for 24 years.
After retiring, on Halloween, Easter and other holidays, she would dress up and deliver cookies to the Clinton Post Office, NBT Bank and other organizations she appreciated.
Naomi is survived by her brother, Dexter A. Dyer, of Fairport, NY; and her domestic partner of 37 years, Kevin C. Trott, of Clinton.
All are invited to call on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 12-3 PM at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Clinton.
Please consider donations in Naomi's name to COCVAC, 7489 E. South St., Clinton, NY 13323, Spring Farm Cares 3364 NY-12, Clinton, NY 13323, Clinton Fire Department, PO Box 134, Clinton, NY 13323 or the Kirkland Town Library, 55 1/2 College St., Clinton, NY 13323.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Owens, Pavlot, & Rogers Funeral Home
35 College St
Clinton, NY 13323
315-853-5746
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Owens, Pavlot, & Rogers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved