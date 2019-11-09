|
|
Natalie (Patricia) F. Sparks 1939 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Natalie (Patricia) F. Sparks, 79, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2019 in Fernandina Beach, FL.
Natalie was born in Wardsboro, Vermont to John W. and Leona E. Fuller on December 10, 1939. She graduated from Wilmington High School in 1957 and attended Mary Fletcher School of Nursing.
On June 21, 1959 in Wilmington, VT, she was united in marriage to Harlon E. Sparks, a blessed union of over 55 years filled with much love and mutual devotion.
Their life adventure together initially took them to Valparaiso, IN, where they lived for 14 years. While there they had two beautiful children and met many cherished friends. In 1973, their life adventure continued as they moved to New Hartford. In 1976, Natalie obtained her real estate license and worked as a real estate agent at several local agencies.
Natalie became very involved in their church, Tabernacle Baptist Church as well as other volunteer organizations. She supported her husband's love of gardening by canning 100+ quarts of tomatoes and making tomato sauce for many years. Natalie was a wonderful cook and baker and enjoyed being the hostess of many parties and social hours. She enjoyed spending her winters in Hilton Head, SC with her husband Harlon.
Natalie is survived by her children, daughter, Jackie Gray and her husband, Neal, of Fernandina Beach, FL; and a son, Doug Sparks and his wife, Jackie, of Newark Valley, NY. She also leaves her grandchildren, Derek Sparks and Elizabeth Sparks. She leaves a sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and John Pike of AZ. She was predeceased by her husband, Harlon Sparks.
The family wishes to offer a heartfelt "Thank You" to Community Hospice & Palliative Care and to Lakeside at Amelia Island for the wonderful care and compassion that was given to Natalie during her illness.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no public calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257 or give online at support.communityhospice.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019