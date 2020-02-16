|
Nathan J. Knasick 1973 - 2020
NEW YORK CITY - Nathan Jon Knasick, 46, of W. 37th St., passed away, Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
He was born, June 5, 1973, in Norwich, NY, a son of Ronald and Ann Lee Wynn Knasick. He was a graduate of Otselic Valley High School, received an Associate's Degree from SUNY Morrisville, a Bachelor's Degree from the University of New York College at Brockport and a Master's Degree from Clarkson University. Nathan worked for Major League Soccer in New York, NY. He had previously been a trader and analyst for E-Trade Financial and an application manager for Constellation Brands, Inc. He enjoyed writing music, playing his guitar, target shooting and fishing. He loved animals of all kinds, especially cats.
Surviving are his parents, Ron and Ann Knasick, of Earlville; his girlfriend, Heather Brown, of NYC, NY; a sister, Desiree Knasick Palmer, of New Woodstock; brothers, Daniel Knasick (Tania Kohne) and Shaun Knasick, Esq., all of Earlville; a niece, Lexi Palmer, of New Woodstock; several aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by many good friends and neighbors.
Funeral services and interment will be private.
In memory of Nathan's love for animals, contributions may be made to Wanderers Rest Humane Association, PO Box 535, Canastota, NY 13032.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 3 Preston St., Earlville, NY.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 16 to Feb. 20, 2020