Nedra Confer
1944 - 2020
APPLE VALLEY - Nedra J. Confer (nee: Stephenson), age 75, of Apple Valley, MN and formerly of Chadwicks, NY, passed away on May 6, 2020.
Preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Gwendolyn Stephenson; infant son, Michael John Confer; and siblings, Wava Hamilton and Hugh Stephenson. Nedra is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, John "Jack" Confer; children, Jill (Michael) Murphy, Holly (Brad) Champlin and Robert (Kristina) Confer; and six grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date.
White Funeral Home 952-432-2001
Condolences at www.whitefuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
