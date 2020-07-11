Nedra (Tagliaferri) Van Cleef

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL - Nedra (Tagliaferri) Van Cleef, 53, of New Smyrna Beach, FL and formerly of Rome and Whitesboro, NY, passed away on Sunday, July 5th, 2020, in Hospice, after a brief illness.

Nedra was born in New Hartford, NY, to Adolf Tagliaferri and Linda (Coultrip) Kwiatkowski. She was a graduate of Whitesboro High School and attended MVCC.

Though she was hearing impaired, Nedra never let it slow her down. She was an avid reader, loved sci-fi books and movies and the most dedicated and hardworking person any employer could ever want.

She worked in grocery management with Hannaford Stores and held management positions at a few chain restaurants, but her most rewarding position was her career as a Home Care Specialist, taking care of mentally and physically challenged adults.

What really made Nedra special, though, was her ability to make friends and create friendships that stood the test of time.

She was predeceased by her father, Adolf Tagliaferri; and mother, Linda Kwiatkowski.

Nedra is survived by her husband, Clinton Van Cleef; her children, Jennifer Morris and Jonathan Morris. of FL, Corrine Van Cleef, of FL and Eric (Nicole) Van Cleef, of SC; brother, Jon (Cynthia) Tagliaferri, of Norwich, CT; sister, Yvonne (Joseph) Scotto, of Oakton, VA; stepfather, Robert Kwiatkowski, Sr., of FL; stepbrothers, Robert Kwiatkowski, Jr. and Todd Kwiatkowski, both of FL; grandchildren, Madison and Landon; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.

Memorial Services to be planned at a later date due to Covid-19.



