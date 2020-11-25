Neil P. Wilkinson 1935 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Mr. Neil P. Wilkinson, 85, of Whitesboro, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Abraham House, Rome, with his loving family by his side.
Neil was born in Utica, on October 29, 1935, the son of Patrick O. and Sophia (Dombrowski) Wilkinson. He was raised and educated in Utica, was a graduate of Proctor High School and attended Mohawk Valley Technical Institute. He proudly served in the US Marine Corps from 1955 until his honorable discharge in 1958. In 1957, Neil was united in marriage with Grace A. Bray at St. John's Church, New Hartford. Neil was employed as a chief station's maintenance mechanic with Niagara Mohawk/National Grid, retiring in 1997 after 39 years of dedicated service.
He was a member of American Legion Post 1376, New Hartford, the Niagara Mohawk Retirees Club and was of the Catholic faith. He will most be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, whose family was of the greatest importance in his life.
Mr. Wilkinson is survived by his beloved wife, Grace; four sons and daughters-in-law, David and Theresa Wilkinson, of Sherrill, NY, Patrick and Maribeth Wilkinson, of Utica, Michael and Eileen Wilkinson, of Yorkville and Rich and Barb Wilkinson, of Manlius, NY; seven cherished grandchildren, Bryant (Amy) Wilkinson, C.J. Wilkinson, Emily Wilkinson, Shannon (Michael) Arcuri, Sean Wilkinson (Alyssa), Kaila Wilkinson (David), Kiersten Wilkinson and Logan Wilkinson; six adored great-grandchildren, Channing, Grayson, Maverick, Lilliana, Serena and Michael; one sister-in-law, Margaret Reome, of Malone, NY; as well as several nieces, nephews and dear friends too numerous to mention.
He was predeceased by two brothers, Roger Wilkinson and Gary Wilkinson.
Relatives and friends are invited to Mr. Wilkinson's Memorial Mass of Christian Burial, which will be celebrated on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Burrstone Rd., New Hartford. Face coverings are required and social distancing and contract tracing protocols must be observed.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Abraham House - Rome Home, 417 N. Washington St., Rome, NY 13440 or Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413 in Neil's memory.
Mr. Wilkinson's family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of the Abraham House - Rome Home, for the loving care you provided to Neil. Your kindness will not be forgotten and forever cherished.
.