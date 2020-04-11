|
Nelson Barnum Soggs 1931 - 2020
Loving Husband and Father
PENNEY FARMS, FL - Rev. Nelson B. Soggs passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on February 27, 2020 at Penney Farms Retirement Community (PRC).
Nelson was a man of integrity, honor and faith. He always focused on what he saw as important. A devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather, he also created a thriving family real estate and development business and spread his faith in Jesus Christ through ministry and service. With his visionary and selfless spirit, Nelson strived to make the world a better place.
Nelson was born in Buffalo, NY, on February 16, 1931 to Nelson A. and Ruth Barnum Soggs. Voted best athlete and lettering in football, basketball, track and baseball, he graduated from New Hartford High School in 1949. Majoring in Math, Nelson graduated from Wesleyan University, Middletown, CT, in 1953 where he played baseball, football, fencing, Glee Club and was a member of the Alpha Chi Rho fraternity.
He served as a Navy Officer from 1953-1956 with the Marines in Camp Lejeune, NC, as a Naval Gunfire Liaison Officer. Upon discharge, Nelson returned to New Hartford to assist his father, a home builder and later established a successful real estate and development business with his brother, John and brother in-law, Jack Brunner. Projects include the Woodberry Hills subdivision and Oxford Towne Apartments and homes. On April 20, 1957, he married his beloved wife of 62 years, Carol Reid Coffey. During this time, he and Carol raised seven children, including a set of twins and triplets!
In Nelson's 40's, he followed a calling to ministry to share the love of Jesus Christ. He commuted for 3 years to Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School, Rochester, NY and received a Master of Divinity. Nelson served as a devoted pastor at Bethany Presbyterian Church for over 20 years. This inner city church in Utica, became his and Carol's beloved church family. He volunteered at the Utica Rescue Mission as well as the Westminster Church homeless ministry for well over 10 years.
Comforted by a Christian radio station while visiting his ill mother, Nelson became inspired to start a local radio station. He founded and oversaw operations of WVVC, the first Christian radio station of its kind to serve the Mohawk Valley area.
In 2002, Nelson retired from ministry and sold the station to the K-LOVE Christian radio network. This allowed Nelson and Carol to spend more time with his children and extended family, explore the country and write a book about the Trinity. He and Carol even ventured on a train ride through the Klondike to visit Dawson City, a gold mining town, where his prospector great uncle had lived. During the winters, Nelson and Carol became active members of Covenant Presbyterian Church, Naples, FL, singing in the choir, co-leading a nursing home ministry and bible studies.
During this time, Nelson was diagnosed with an atypical Parkinson's disease which he fought for 18 years with determination and grace. Eventually, daughter, Marty, an ICU nurse, provided full time care.
In 2017, Nelson and Carol moved to PRC, a Christian Retirement Community, established for retired missionaries and pastors. Nelson and Carol enjoyed the friendly and engaging residents and staff (including brother-in-law, Navy Chaplain, Capt. Dean Veltman). Even in his weakened state, Nelson loved spending time with his wife, 7 kids and extended family exploring historical and natural sites in the area and attending church services and bible studies at PRC. It was a joy and blessing for Nelson's family to frequently rally around him and Carol during these special years because they were always such loving and devoted parents.
Nelson's spirit impacted so many. Despite life's challenges, Nelson relied on his faith in God, loved the people around him and found joy in life. We, his family, miss him dearly, but know he resides with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Nelson is survived by wife, Carol; seven children, Sally Shafer (John), Mimi Bondurant (Matt), Marty Soggs, Susan Soggs, Nelson C. Soggs, John B. Soggs (Michelle) and Rebecca Mahan; brother, John W. Soggs (Barbara); sister, Marcia Brunner (Jack); grandchildren, Rebecca, Ryan, Reid, James, Haver, Isabella, Carol and Nelson D.; and great-granddaughters, Holland and Ada. He was preceded in death by his grandsons, Joshua and Steven.
A Memorial Service to honor his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers you may send donations to the Parkinson's Foundation or Personal Energy Transportation (P.E.T.) Project at PRC.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020