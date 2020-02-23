|
Neno E. Constantine 1930 - 2020
UTICA - Neno E. Constantine, 89, died February 22, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
He was born October 24, 1930, In Utica, son of Edward and Mary Delguidce Constantine. He graduated from UFA. Neno served in the US Army during Vietnam.
He married Maryann Belmont in 1954. She died October 11, 1994.
Neno retired from General Electric and then worked as the custodian for the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary for over 20 years.
He was a member of the Church of the Lady of the Rosary, Malsan-Jones Post and the Elks Club.
Neno was an avid bowler and he was a devoted and loving father and grandfather and was known as a loving person by all who knew him.
He is survived by his son, John W. Constantine, of Utica; his grandchildren, John Constantine and his fiancée, Megan Ellis, Joshua Constantine and Mary Ann Constantine; two great-grandchildren, Dominick Nieves and Juliana Constantine; his two brothers, Michael and Merrill Constantine, of Utica; and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Lois and Jim Constantine for all of their loving care for Neno. He was predeceased by his brothers, Vincent, Tony, Edward and Richard; and his mother-in-law, Loretta Belmont.
The family wishes to thank the staffs of the second floor of the Pines and the ICU Unit of Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare for all of the care.
The funeral will be Thursday, at 10:00 a.m., at the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Calling hours are on Wednesday, from 4-7 p.m., at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.
In memory of Neno, please consider donations to any charity that focuses on Dementia.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at: www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020