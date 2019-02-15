|
|
Nicholas D. LaBella 1932 - 2019
His Love for Family was Paramount
UTICA - Mr. Nicholas D. LaBella, age 86, of Utica, retired UPD, passed away, unexpectedly with his family by his side, on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at the Masonic Care Community.
He was born in Utica on September 6, 1932, a son of the late Daniel N. and Theresa Bonanza LaBella and was a graduate of UFA High School. On September 29, 1956, he was married to Joan Capra in Blessed Sacrament Church, a loving and blessed union of 62 years. Nick was a Utica Police Officer, retiring at the rank of Sergeant, after 36 years of dedicated service. Simultaneously in 1979, he founded L.B. Security and Investigations, which continues to this day with daily operations run by his children. Nick was a member of the Utica PBA, the Comity Club, the Knights of Columbus and was a member of the commission for the NYS Department of Corrections. A loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, Nick's greatest joy in life was his family. His love for family was paramount and he instilled that in his children and grandchildren. His memory will forever remain in the hearts of his family.
Surviving are his beloved wife beloved, Joan; his daughter, Judy Galimo; two sons and daughters-in-law, Daniel N. and Allene LaBella and Nicholas A. and Jodianne LaBella; his cherished grandchildren, Michael Galimo, Julian Rose and Joseph Aiello (UPD), Dominick Galimo, Cosmina and Lance Schulman, Danielle and Peter Padula, Tressa LaBella (UFD), Nicolina LaBella and fiance, Al Castilla (UPD), Nicholas Daniel LaBella, Nicholas S. LaBella and Daniel M. LaBella; his adored great-grandchildren, Nina, Peter and Nella Padula and Daniel Schulman. He also leaves Frank DiBrango whom he loved like a son; many loving nieces and nephews, especially Rosemary and Dr. Fred Talarico and Michael Maurizio; and many dear friends, especially his childhood friend, Leonard Vetere. He was predeceased by his son-in-law, Michael F. Galimo.
A special thank you is extended to Nick's loving and devoted caregiver, Joan Collins, along with Dr. Fred Talarico for his many years of dedicated medical care and to the staff of Monticello Household at the Masonic Care Community for their care and compassion during his stay.
Visitation will be held on Sunday (today) from 3-6 p.m. at The Scala & Roefaro Funeral Home, Inc., 1122 Culver Ave. His Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Monday at 12:00 Noon in Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Church. Private interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations, in memory of Nicholas, may be made to Our Lady of Martys Shrine (Auriesville Shrine) where our family annually gathered in celebration of Nick's birthday; mailing address 136 Shrine Rd., Fultonville, NY 12072. Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.
As Nick would always say "Think Smart".
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019