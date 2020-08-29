1/1
Nicholas F. (Nick) Menzzentto
1943 - 2020
RANDLEMAN, NC- Nicholas F. (Nick) Menzzentto, 76, died unexpectedly August 25, 2020.
Nick was born in Long Branch, NJ, December 10, 1943, the son of Frank T. and Rose Precopio Menzzentto and moved to Utica as a child. He married Trudy Scheidelman, on October 3, 1970. Nick and Trudy moved to NC in 1985. They were looking forward to celebrating 50 years of marriage this October.
Nick was a retired district manager for a retail drug company. He was a fantastic cook, specializing in Italian dishes and creative desserts. He liked to fish, whether in the ocean or in his backyard pond. Nick loved animals and at various times kept an assortment of horses, sheep, dogs, cats, ducks and geese. His dogs, Patches and Timmy, were his constant companions. He also raised backyard chickens, generously sharing the fresh eggs with neighbors and friends. He enjoyed wildlife as well, feeding the birds and watching the deer that populated his property.
He is survived by his wife, Trudy; two daughters, Clorinda (Clayton) Stephens, Port Charlotte, FL and Carmella Menzzentto, Utica; a granddaughter, Jeana (Robert Hofler) Viti; and two great-grandchildren, Alivia and Anthony Hofler, Utica; his brother, Dominick (Debora) Aldi, Nottingham, MD; a sister, Gail Aldi, Utica; his mother-in-law, Alma Scheidelman, New Hartford; sisters-in-law, Barbara Trevvett, Cold Brook, MaryAnn Zogby, New Hartford and Jill Tyksinski, Clinton; brother-in-law, Paul Scheidelman, Eagle Bay; aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews, including, Dominick Aldi, Jr., to whom he was especially close. He was predeceased by his parents; his step-father, Anthony Aldi, Sr.; and a brother, Anthony Aldi, Jr.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 12:15 p.m., on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 109 W. Smith St., Greensboro, NC, 27401, with a gathering to follow in the parish hall.
Every attendee must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers please consider St. Benedict Catholic Church or Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro, 1031 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC, 27405 or charity of your choice.
Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home North Elm Chapel.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
