|
|
Nicholas F. "Nick" Piperata 1936 - 2019
Outgoing and A Leader
NEW HARTFORD - Mr. Nicholas F. "Nick" Piperata, age 83, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 in the comfort of his home with his loving family by his side.
Born in Utica on February 1, 1936, Nick was the son of the late Frank Piperata and Antoinette "Netta" (Graziano) Piperata Emrich. He also knew the love of his late step-father Wilmer K. "Bill" Emrich. Raised and educated locally, he was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School/Class of 1954. A proud veteran of the United States Army, Nick honorably served his country from 1955-1957 as a Draftsman stationed in France for part of his tour of duty. On September 19, 1959 he married his best friend, the former Joan Alito with whom he shared 59 years. As a couple, they were compatible and shared in similar core values.
Nick worked at Mohawk Data Sciences Corporation (MDS) as a Technician promoted to Mechanical Engineer while concurrently advancing himself scholarly by attending MVCC. Lastly, he will be remembered by many as a representative at the Prudential Life Insurance Company, the position from which he retired.
As a patriarch, family man, and provider, meeting the needs of his wife and children was very important to Nick. Family and faith were virtues that sustained his life. He was fair and honest, with an outgoing, engaging personality. He enjoyed the company of friends, a good meal, and a glass of wine, which was often homemade. An outdoorsman, his pursuits included golfing, fishing, hunting, and his camp at Oneida Lake. His creative skills were seen in his woodworking, remodeling projects, and photography. But his preferred pastime was music, and for Nick, it was a form of relaxation, inspiration, and subsequently, a vocation. He sang Karaoke for an easy 30 years in various establishments with a stage name "Nicky Valentino". Although his performances included various artists, he especially admired Frank Sinatra. He was a member of the Photography Club, past President of the Utica Camera Club, and served on the Board of Directors of the Utica Heritage Club. He was very involved with the "Proctor Boys" who often met to enjoy socializing and he was active in planning their reunions. Nick was a faithful parishioner of St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church, and dedicated his time as Colonel of the Knights of St. John International Commandery #385. He volunteered his time to the annual festival in honor of Saints Cosmas and Damiano.
Nick is survived by his cherished wife, Joan; his children and their loves, Lori and Nick Maggio, Jr., and Thomas Piperata and his wife Nancy; grandchildren, Steven Maggio, and Matthew Maggio and fiancée Erin Norris, and Teresa and Richard Pedersen; and two great-grandsons, James and Riley. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, Lou and Dee Papale with whom he shared memorable times; they were the greatest cousins and friends you could ever wish for, and George and Sandy Salem; and his sister-in-law, Patricia Alito; and a host of wonderful friends. He was predeceased by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frank and Julia Alito; in-laws, Sam and Ann Fusco, Phyl Bonanza Dziuban and her first husband Dick Bonanza, and her second spouse Fred Dziuban, Delores and Robert Mitzler, Sally and Richard Cummings, and Pat Alito.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Amy Gorczynski who has been of much support and shared much kindness, always being there for Nick and Joan; the staff of Hospice and Palliative Care who offered plentiful comfort and compassion.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 5-7 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. The members of the Knights of St. John's Commandery #385 will honor Nick's passing by falling out with their presence for visitation as well as at the funeral service. In lieu of floral offerings, memorial contributions in Nick's memory may be made to St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church, or Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc. online at https://hospicecareinc.org/donate/donate-online/; envelopes will also be available at the funeral home. Nick's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Tuesday morning at 10:00 from the funeral home and at 11:00 at St. Anthony and St. Agnes Church where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered with Military Honors conferred by the United States Army. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 1 to June 2, 2019