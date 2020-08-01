Nicholas "Nick" Gajewski 1981 - 2020
BARNEVELD - Nicholas "Nick" Gajewski, 38, of Barneveld, passed away on July 26, 2020.
He was born on July 30, 1981, in Ilion, son of Waldemar and Mary Pafka Gajewski. He graduated from Holland Patent Schools and then attended SUNY Morrisville, where he was enrolled in Equine Studies.
Nick worked at various area companies, most recently at Burrstone Animal Hospital.
Nick loved spending time with his niece and nephew, Maya and Adam, especially taking them to a number of zoos. He also enjoyed working with horses and was a fan of fantasy football.
He is survived by his parents of Barneveld; his twin sister, Cara (Mohamed) Eldamaty, of Ft. Mill, SC; his niece and nephew, Maya and Adam; his aunts, Halina Gajewski (Larry Dean), Alicja (Scott) Spinney and their children, Shauna and Kurt; and his uncle, Konrad Gajewski. Nick is also survived by his unofficial aunt, Elizabeth Colbert, and several friends.
He was predeceased by his favorite uncle, Gerard Gajewski; his paternal grandparents; and maternal grandparents.
Calling hours will be on Saturday, August 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In accordance with CDC and New York State Guidelines, face masks are required for entry to funeral home; we will be operating at 33 % capacity, allowing 10 visitors in at a time and contact tracing will be used.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Root Farm for the Therapeutic Horseback Riding Program.
.