Nicholas J. "Nick" LaBella, Ret. UPD Capt. 1937 - 2019
UTICA - Mr. Nicholas J. "Nick" LaBella, Retired UPD Captain, age 82, went home to heaven, after a courageous battle, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 with his supportive and loving family by his side.
Born in Utica on January 23, 1937, Nicholas was the son of the late Joseph N. and Helen R. (Sroka) LaBella. He was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School/Class of 1955 and was one of the "Proctor Boys". A proud veteran of the United States Army, Nick honorably served his country stateside followed by 6 years of service as a United States Army Reservist. On September 30, 1961 he married the former Terri R. Flihan with whom he celebrated 58 years in a marriage of their era; Nick adored her and she has been a respectful and committed wife. Their well-being as a couple was a priority for each of them.
Nicholas began his career with the Utica Police Department on December 16, 1959, retiring as Captain and Acting Deputy Chief on November 14, 1992 after a 33-year career of which he was so proud. His determination and integrity set the bar in carrying out his responsibility in overseeing compliance with procedures and regulations, and maintaining a rapport with civic leaders and citizens to promote neighborhood safety and community programs. He was fair and honest as a mentor to his squads and divisions, and highly regarded the good in his co-workers. After his official retirement, being the man he was, Nick returned to the workforce at MVCC, then as Director of Security at Utica College of Syracuse University, and lastly at the Public Defender's Office. Throughout his career he was on the ground level of many state policing initiatives, community programs involving area youth, and police liaison affairs on many levels. He received numerous awards and honors throughout his career for his innate ability to blend his professionalism and civic commitments.
A kindhearted, loving man, Nick was not a passive patriarch. He actively planned family vacations, a project that was paramount every year. Destinations included Cape May, Lake George, and the Boston area. He searched for the best restaurants and the notable historical sites at each of their destinations. They laughed, learned, and longed to stay longer, but as soon as they returned home, Nick would begin thinking about next year's trip. His children were respectful and loving to him, and he was so proud of their accomplishments, altruistic good works, and the fine adults they became.
He had a fancy for antique automobiles, frequently attending local car shows. The Saratoga Race Track season was special to him since he was such a savvy handicapper. His treks to the Buffalo Bills training camp came with VIP treatment because he was accompanied by Father Joe Salerno and the respect for his clerical collar. Nick was fond of opera at the Glimmerglass Festival in Cooperstown, being a member of the Syracuse dinner club, and spending time with cousins on their annual winery tours. He also had a flair for holiday decorations, and their home was always decked to the hilt. He enjoyed creative projects that were treasured by those who received them. He was good at conversation, giving advice, and bestowing his love for the benefit of lifting other's lives in troubled times. He also held a humorous side of his heart that many enjoyed and will remember. He was a founding member of the "Car 100 Club", an organization whose mission is to support area community needs. As recent as this past Tuesday, Nick was authoring a book that is geared toward grammar school children, using "Car 100" as the animated protagonist bringing awareness of public safety to the readers. His family will perpetuate this dream and bring the book to fruition. He was a parishioner of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish. Nick leaves his wife a ton of love, and to his children, the legacy of a life that a man should leave,… do your best, and solve life's problems.
Nick is survived by his cherished wife, Terri; his daughter, Gina M. LaBella; his son and daughter-in-law, Joseph N. and Mary LaBella; and his grand-dog "Luigi", a small canine with a big attitude! Nick was blessed to have been a mentor and father figure to Joe Lisi, and Clay Stephens. He also leaves his nieces, nephews, especially acknowledging Nicholas A. LaBella, Albert and Sharon LaBella, Jackie Romano, and Timmy Flihan; great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, in-laws, Michael and Teresa Flihan, and Madeline Flihan; and an entourage of friends in whom he found trust, with special mention of Mike Taurisano, Fred Bruzzese, Ronnie Fontaine, Paul Lange, Fred Cook, Peter Bereskin, Al Candido, Frank Noti, and Ed Abounader; and his wonderful neighbors, including Joe Fletcher. He was predeceased by his older sister, Rosemary LaBella. His life was made more complete when accompanied by his mother Helen, and his mother-in-law Mary, who went everywhere together. He is now reunited with them, and keeping up with them! He was also preceded by his in-laws, John and Norma Flihan, and Robert Flihan.
The family is grateful to Dr. Charles Eldredge, Dr. Jeffrey Sekula, and Dr. Fred Talarico for their medical expertise; the staff at the Grand in Ilion/2nd Floor Rehab Unit; Utica Fire Department EMTs, Dialysis Unit personnel at the Masonic Home, and the ER staff at MVHS at St. Luke's Healthcare, for all the care and compassion rendered to Nick. During his illness, he met so many wonderful caregivers. Appreciation is extended to Fr. James Cesta and Fr. Joe Salerno for their blessings and spiritual solace.
Visitation will be held Monday from 3:00-7:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Nick's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Tuesday morning at 11:00 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. By family request please omit floral offerings. Expressions of sympathy in the form of donations may be directed to the Car 100 Club, P.O. Box 4001, Utica, NY 13504. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019