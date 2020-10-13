1/1
Nicholas J. Spagnuolo
Nicholas J. Spagnuolo 1933 - 2020
HOLLAND PATENT - Mr. Nicholas J. Spagnuolo, 86, of Holland Patent, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at his home.
Nicholas was born in Utica, on November 19, 1933, the son of James and Mary (Zappacosta) Spagnuolo. He was raised and educated in Utica and was a graduate of Proctor High School. Nicholas honorably served in the US Army during the Korean War. On September 27, 1975, Nicholas was united in marriage with Shirley J. Kraft at St. Anthony's Church, Utica. For many years, Nicholas was employed with the Laborers' International Union Local 35, where he worked with various construction companies in the Utica area. He later was employed with the Turning Stone Resort and Casino.
Nicholas enjoyed watching baseball and harness track horse racing, especially at OTB and Vernon Downs Race Track. He was a 45-year member of Knights of Columbus Council 189 and a longtime parishioner of St. Anthony and St. Agnes Church, Utica.
Mr. Spagnuolo is survived by his beloved wife, Shirley; one son, James Spagnuolo, of Deerfield; a cherished grandson, Greyson Spagnuolo; one sister, Pam Barber, of Oriskany; dear lifelong friends, Joe and Rosemary Latella, of N. Utica; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sister, Jane; and brother, James.
In keeping with Nicholas' wishes, there are no calling hours and services will be held privately at the convenience of his family. He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, Utica.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., N. Utica.
Online messages of sympathy may be expressed at
www.heintzfuneralservice.net.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
