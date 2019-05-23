|
Nicholas John Percola 1928 - 2019
UTICA - Mr. Nicholas John Percola, 90, a lifelong resident of Utica, passed away at home with his loving family at his side on May 22, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Nick was born on August 26, 1928 to the late Anthony and Rose (Yule) Percola. After attending local schools, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the end of World War II and served his nation proudly from 1944-1947 and then again during the Korean War, from 1951-54. On August 23, 1952 he married the love of his life, Palma Palmisano, with whom he shared 67 happy years. After his discharge from the Navy, Nick became a commercial truck driver, working for several local companies before retiring from Consolidated Freightways in 1992. Nick was very involved with American Legion #1290, where he could usually be found tending bar.
Nick was independent, humorous, and hard-working. In his spare time he loved to listen to Frank Sinatra and Big Band music. He enjoyed sports, especially following the Red Sox, the NY Giants and the Patriots. He also enjoyed reading books about World War II and collected Lionel Trains and Hess Trucks. He was never happier than when he was spending time with his family, whether that be during Sunday dinners or walks to the corner store with his grandchildren.
Nick leaves behind his loving wife, Palma; four children: Laura and David Battelene, Kim and Jim DePastene, Michael Percola, and Maryrose and Scott Tucker, and Angela Percola; six grandchildren: Amber and Bryan Preston, Tiffany and Zach DeLuca, Christopher DePastene, Alexandra DePastene, Alyssa Percola, and Nicholas Percola; and three great-grandchildren: Alexzander, Gabriella, and Emily Preston. In addition, Nick is survived by his sister-in-law Mary Percola; and his lifelong friend Marilyn Inman as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his family, Nick will be remembered by his friends at Legion #1290 especially Joe, Marty, and Frannie with whom he enjoyed playing cards. He was predeceased by his parents as well as his sister, Catherine, brother Valentino (Wally), and his sister and brother-in law, Rose and Bob Paciello.
The family would like to send their heartfelt thanks to Fran Redmond, Nick's caretaker, Dr. Alicia DeTraglia and her staff, and the team at Hospice and Palliative Care, all of whom made Nick's last months as comfortable and peaceful as they could be. Your kindness and compassion is worth more than you will ever know.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Nicholas' funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Monday at a time and place to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nick's memory may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. online at http://hospicecareinc.org. Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 23 to May 24, 2019