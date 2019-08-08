|
Nicholas M. Pallotta, Jr. 1951 - 2019
OTTER LAKE - Nicholas M. "Nick" Pallotta, Jr., 68, of State Rt. 28, husband of Kathleen, passed away on Wednesday, August 07, 2019, at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, Utica, after a brief illness.
Affectionately known as "Nick," he was born in Englewood, NJ, on June 14, 1951, a son of Nicholas M. and Louise Ascione Pallotta, Sr. He grew up in Palisades Park, NJ, where he graduated from high school. Thereafter for 30 years, Mr. Pallotta was employed as a truck driver for the Town of Palisades Park, NJ.
In 1990, he and his wife, Kathleen, purchased the former Perry's Store on State Rt. 28, in Otter Lake, changing the name of the business to Adirondack Grocery, which they were operating at the present time. After retiring from truck driving in 2000, Mr. Pallotta relocated permanently to Otter Lake.
Nick greatly enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling and he was an avid NY Yankee Baseball fan. Nick will be fondly remembered for being a jovial person who loved interacting with people.
In addition to his wife, Kathleen, Nick is survived by one brother, Michael Pallotta, Constableville; two nephews, Jason and Michael Pallotta; one aunt, Frances Parker, Dumont, NJ; and by many cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Nicholas, in 2010; his mother, Louise, in 2007; a nephew, Jamie, in 2010; and by a sister-in-law, Wendy Pallotta, in 2018.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation on Friday (today), August 9, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. 143 Schuyler St. Boonville.
A Prayer Service will be Monday, at 9:00 a.m., at Hunt Stellato Funeral Home, 1601 Palisades Ave. Ft. Lee, NJ, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., at St. Nicholas R.C. Church, Palisades Park, NJ. Visitation hours at Hunt Stellato Funeral Home are Sunday, 2-6 p.m.
Interment will be on Tuesday, at 1:00 p.m., at Woodgate Cemetery, State Rt. 28, Woodgate, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019