Nicholas W. (Nick) Pryor 1983 - 2019
Long Time Frankfort Resident
FRANKFORT - Nicholas W. (Nick) Pryor, 36, a long time Frankfort resident, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 21, 2019, due to injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident.
He was born on March 1, 1983 in Jacksonville, Texas, the son of Elaine (Donatello) Bellows and the late Jeffrey W. Pryor. Nick was a graduate of Frankfort Schuyler High School, Class of 2001 and attended Herkimer BOCES in the Welding Program. After graduation, he attended Herkimer County Community College.
Nick was employed as a Plumber and Pipe Fitter for Local Union 112, which was located in Utica, NY.
Nick's life was centered around his family, especially his son, Nicholas, and the love of his life, Jessica. An avid outdoorsman, Nick enjoyed hunting and swimming in the lake. Above all, his best time was camping at the lake with his son, Nicholas. He found much relaxation laying in the hammock at camp, being one with nature. In his leisure, he could be found playing video games or hanging with his friends, being a jokester.
Survivors include his fiancée, Jessica Longo, of Frankfort; a son, Nicholas M. Pryor, of Frankfort; his mother, Elaine Bellows, of Frankfort; a brother, Shawn Bellows and his wife, Elyse, of Mohawk; his uncles, Nicholas Donatello and his wife, Roni, of Frankfort, NY and Alan Donatello and his wife, Michelle, of Rome; Jessica's parents, Mike and Elaine Longo; her siblings, Michael Longo and Marcie Longo, all of Frankfort; and many cousins, close personal friends and his extended family in Texas.
The family will be receiving relatives and friends on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. from the Vincent A. Enea Funeral Service, (next to NBT Bank), 527 E. Albany St., Herkimer, NY 315-866-1500. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. from the chapel of the Vincent A. Enea Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Frankfort Center Cemetery, Town of Frankfort, NY.
In lieu of flowers please make all memorial contributions to Nick's son, Nicholas M. Pryor Fund, c/o Jessica Longo, 426 Second Ave., Ext., Frankfort, NY 13340. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to all the law enforcement and first responders, for their assistance and help during this difficult time.
Prayers and condolences may be sent to the family at www.vinenteneafuneralservice.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 26 to June 27, 2019