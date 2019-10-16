The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
Nicola Femia 1933 - 2019
Born in Marina di Gioiosa, Calabria, Italy
WHITESBORO - Nicola Femia, 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at the Presbyterian Home for CNY, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on January 29, 1933, in Marina di Gioiosa, Calabria, Italy, the son of the late Rocco and Maria Rosa (Mesite) Femia. Nicola received his education in Italy. He came to the United States in 1954. On October 22, 1959, Nicola married Carmela Coluccio. They would have been blessed with 60 years together this year. Over the years, he was employed with various construction companies.
Nicola was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed hunting, gardening and winemaking. Sunday dinners with his family were among his favorite times.
Nicola is survived by his beloved wife, Carmela; daughters and sons-in-law, Rosa and Tim Kahl, Maria and John Colburn and Francine and David Rubino; grandchildren, Danielle Colburn, Jason and Gabrielle Colburn, Marsha Chamberlin, Janessa Rubino, Jordanna Rubino and Sofia Rubino; sisters, Rosa Pugliese and Lena Agostino; several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews, both local and abroad, including special nephew, Rocco Femia; special brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Cosimo and Luciana Coluccio; and nephew and niece, Francesco Coluccio and Melissa Coluccio. He was predeceased by brothers and sisters, Natale Femia, Francesco Femia, Dominick Femia, Joseph Femia, Teresa Pugliese, Marianna Mazzafero, Rocco Femia, Salvatore Femia and Jimmy Femia; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Francesco and Maria Concetta Coluccio.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday from 4-6 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will be on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Entombment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider Masses at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Church in Nicola's name. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
