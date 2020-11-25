Nicoletta M. Stilwell 1946 - 2020

DEERFIELD/KISSIMMEE, FL - Nicoletta "Nickie" Mondi Stilwell, 74, of Deerfield and Kissimmee, FL, passed away on November 17, 2020.

Nickie was born in Utica on March 12, 1946. She was the daughter of Frank Mondi, Jr. and Mary Fumarole Mondi.

Nickie was a graduate of Whitesboro High School, Class of 1964, where she met her husband, Thomas D. Stilwell, whom she married on May 29, 1965.

Nickie was employed for 23 years with Chicago Pneumatic Tool and 10 years with Nettest.

When she and her husband Tom retired, they traveled between FL and NY, until they settled in FL for good in 2015.

Nickie was predeceased by her parents.

She is survived by her loving husband, Tom; their two daughters, Renee Marie Tennant and Tricia Lynn Flanagan; son-in-law, Dave Flanagan; and her beloved therapy dog, Casey. She also leaves behind her four grandchildren, whom she was very proud of and loved very much, Greggory Tennant (Andrea), Kimberly Flanagan, Hannah Tennant and Maia Tennant; along with her two brothers, Frank and Judy Mondi, III, of Utica and John and Mary Mondi, of Overland Park, KS. The family would also like to acknowledge her good friends, Sandi and Bill Byers, Karen and Gary Hackbarth and Bobbi and Bob Warren. Nickie will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

The family requests that donations be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation in Nickie's memory.



