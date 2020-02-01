The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Nina Gruchy 1930 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Nina Gruchy, 89, of Whitesboro, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Luke's Home, New Hartford.
She was born on August 30, 1930, in Utica, a daughter of the late Robert and Nellie (Rhodes) Pellow. Nina was a graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School, the Excelsior School and M.V.C.C.
She was employed, at one time, with WIBX. She later was employed with St. Elizabeth's Hospital and Genesee Orthopedics, retiring after many years of dedicated service.
She was a longtime communicant of St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro.
She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Keith (Judy) Gruchy, of Buffalo, NY and Eric (Susan) Gruchy, of New Hartford, NY. She also leaves a sister, Dorothy (Harry) Emery, of New York Mills, NY; her grandchildren, Christina, Jennifer, Scott and Jonathan; great-grandchildren, Adryan, Travis, Nicholas, Victor, Zachary, Alex, Braxton and Jennifer.
Family and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 11:30 AM at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Yorkville. There are no public calling hours; the family will receive visitors at the conclusion of the Funeral Mass.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
