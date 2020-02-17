|
Noah Girard Lekki 2000 - 2020
ORISKANY, NY - Noah Girard Lekki, beloved son of Bernard and Debra (Mayer) Lekki, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse, with his family by his side.
Noah was a sweet and talented young man who loved his family unconditionally and was always there for them, especially his sister, Alexandra, his very best friend. Noah was a talented musician who played multiple instruments by instinct and wrote his own songs. His musical pieces that he composed are under his label name of "Identify". His dream was to one day become a famous musician. He was that Uncle that all the kids cheer for when they know he's going to be around, always ready to laugh and play. Noah was an extraordinary friend, everyone who knew him knew he could be counted on and knew him as a positive influence and always finding the humor in things. Noah was taken from us much too soon but will forever be in our hearts as our baby, baby brother, little buddy and best friend.
Noah is survived by a large loving family: his parents, Bernard and Debra (Mayer) Lekki, of Elizabeth City, NC, originally Oriskany, NY; his grandfather, Girard Mayer, of Kiawah Island, SC, originally Oriskany, NY; his five siblings, Brian and Kimberly (Kuttruff) Lekki, of Poland, NY, Heather (Lekki) and Mike Barnes, of Jamesville, NY, Matthew and Amber (Rifanburg) Lekki, of Utica, NY, Alexandra Lekki, of Waterville, NY and Elyssa and Kyle (Cousin) Lekki, of Rome, NY; his beloved nieces and nephews, Dominic, Gregory, Amelia and Joshua Lekki, Ashley and Emma Barnes and Kailan and Ari Lekki; as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Noah was predeceased by his grandmother, Mary (Garofalo) Mayer; grandparents, Bernard and Ruth (Miller) Lekki; and Uncle Gregory Mayer.
Noah's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the emergency medical personnel, Westmoreland Fire Department and trauma team that took care of Noah for us.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart & St. Mary's Our Lady of Czestochowa, New York Mills, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Arthur Krawczenko. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro. Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a Musical Scholarship that will be set up in Noah's Memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
