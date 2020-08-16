Nola M. (Bilcher) Frederick 1939 - 2020
HAMILTON - Nola M. (Bilcher) Frederick, 80, of Randallsville Rd., passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the Crouse Community Center, Morrisville, where she had been a resident since 2014.
Nola was born on September 29, 1939 in Glen Ridge, NJ, a daughter of the late Theodore and Louise Clark Marsh. She received her nursing degree from the East Orange Hospital School of Nursing and was a Registered Nurse at Hempstead General Hospital, Long Island, for 10 years, retiring in 1980.
On February 9, 1992, Nola married Charles R. Frederick in Hamilton, who predeceased her on December 5, 1999.
She loved to cook and entertain. Recent activities that she enjoyed were putting together puzzles, coloring books and reading.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Hamilton, where she sang in the choir and was a deacon.
Surviving are her daughters, Charlene Osborne, of Syracuse, Beth Lynn Pappas, of Levittown, NY and Jennifer Wynn, of Earlville; stepdaughter, Virginia Goiff, of Las Vegas, NV; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a sister, Kathleen Marotta.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, Broad St., Hamilton. In light of capacity limitations, family and close friends of Nola are welcome to attend in person, while others are invited to watch the service online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89411137420
. In keeping with current health protocols, masks are required. Interment will be private in the Smith's Valley Cemetery, Randallsville, NY.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Crouse Community Center, 101 South St., Morrisville, NY 13408.
Nola's family wishes to extend a huge thank you to all the nurses, staff and administrators at Crouse Community Center for the wonderful care given to her.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY.
