Norbert J. Stepanick 1922 - 2020
SCHUYLER - Mr. Norbert J. Stepanick, 98, formerly of Schuyler, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, with Karen and Georgia by his side.
Norbert was born in Utica, on April 23, 1922, the son of Julian and Julia (Jagelewski) Stepanick. On September 5, 1949, Norbert married Carolyn Yaeck.
Due to the Coronavirus, we are asking friends to meet family members at St. Joseph & St. Patrick Church, Utica, on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. to celebrate a life well lived. Norbert's entombment, with Military Honors, will be in St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum, Yorkville.
Those wishing to make a donation in Norbert's memory, please consider American Legion Utica Post 229, 409 Herkimer Rd., Utica NY 13502 or a Mass offering.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., N. Utica.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.