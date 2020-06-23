Norbert J. Stepanick
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norbert J. Stepanick 1922 - 2020
SCHUYLER - Mr. Norbert J. Stepanick, 98, formerly of Schuyler, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, with Karen and Georgia by his side.
Norbert was born in Utica, on April 23, 1922, the son of Julian and Julia (Jagelewski) Stepanick. On September 5, 1949, Norbert married Carolyn Yaeck.
Due to the Coronavirus, we are asking friends to meet family members at St. Joseph & St. Patrick Church, Utica, on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. to celebrate a life well lived. Norbert's entombment, with Military Honors, will be in St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum, Yorkville.
Those wishing to make a donation in Norbert's memory, please consider American Legion Utica Post 229, 409 Herkimer Rd., Utica NY 13502 or a Mass offering.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., N. Utica.
Online guestbook and messages of sympathy at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Service
10:30 AM
St. Joseph & St. Patrick Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved