Norbert T. Kupiec 1944 - 2020
NEW YORK MILLS, NY - Norbert T. Kupiec, 75, passed away peacefully at MVHS – St. Luke's Campus on Friday, January 17, 2020, as the result of an automobile accident that occurred on October 1, 2019.
He was born on October 17, 1944, to the late Thomas Kupiec and Josephine (Augustyn) Kupiec.
Nobert was a graduate of Manlius Military Academy, Manlius, NY and received his Bachelor's Degree from Alliance College, Cambridge Springs, PA.
He was employed by Chicago Pneumatic as a machinist for many years until his retirement. Norbert later was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for several years.
Norbert was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of Holy Trinity Church, Utica. He was part of the Pierogie Prep Crew who met weekly to produce the pierogies the church would sell and he also assisted in the collection accounting.
Though not a gambler, Turning Stone became a location where he made good friends and socialized with them on a regular basis. Norbert was described by many as a good, honest, caring person, who would go out of his way to help anyone.
Norbert's survivors include his cousins, Evelyn (Frank) Fazekas, of New Hartford, Ted (Lynne) Juda, of Rochester and John (Rhonda) Augustyn, of Naples, FL; many second and third cousins; and many great friends. He was predeceased by his parents; and cousins, Susan and Patricia Kolano.
Per Norb's wishes, there will be no public calling hours. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11 AM at Holy Trinity Church, 1206 Lincoln Avenue, Utica, NY 13502, with the Rev. Canon John E. Mikalajunas, Pastor, officiating. His family will receive friends at the conclusion of the Mass. Burial will be at Sts. Stanislaus and Casimir Cemetery alongside his parents.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Holy Trinity Paint & Restoration Fund or The Memorial Fund. Envelopes will be available at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Norbert's online memorial page by going to www.kowalczykfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020