Norine Bell (Sawyer) Norton


1946 - 2020
Norine Bell (Sawyer) Norton Obituary
Norine Bell (Sawyer) Norton 1946 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Norine Bell Norton, 74, of Whitesboro, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Healthcare, Utica.
She was born in Rome on April 14, 1946, the daughter of the late Mabel Lamb Brown and Albert Sawyer. On May 18, 1991, she was united in marriage to Dr. Roger Norton.
Norine was known as Flower the Clown for many years. She travelled all over for parties, conferences, conventions and competitions, spreading cheer and putting smiles on people's faces.
Surviving besides her loving husband, Roger, are two daughters, Wanda Everspaugh and Tammy Dixon; a son, Laverne Coonrod; a sister, Correne Scholefield; a brother, Jay Brown; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Wendy Sue Coonrod; and two sisters, Francine Waterman and Darlene Blanchard.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Interment will take place in McConnellsville Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc., 9464 State Rt. 13, Camden.
You may light a candle and send a message of sympathy at www.nunnandharper.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
