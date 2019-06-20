The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dimbleby Funeral Homes
128 Fern Avenue
Old Forge, NY 13420
(315) 369-3014
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Daniels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Hahn Daniels

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Norma Hahn Daniels Obituary
Norma Hahn Daniels 1924 - 2018
UTICA - Friends and loved ones are invited to a Graveside Service, in Old Forge, for Norma Hahn Daniels, who passed away November 24, 2018 in Florida.
Norma, a native and long-time resident of the Utica area and Adirondacks before retiring to Florida, was the devoted wife to former Oneida County Executive Harry S. Daniels (died 1996) and proud mother of six girls - Barbara Colwell, Jacquelyn Bixby, Jill Daniels, Amy Blanchard, Nora Sanchez and Susan Toussaint.
Burial service will be Saturday, June 22 at 1 p.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Old Forge, NY.
Arrangements are with Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 128 Fern Ave., Old Forge.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 20 to June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dimbleby Funeral Homes
Download Now