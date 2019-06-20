|
|
Norma Hahn Daniels 1924 - 2018
UTICA - Friends and loved ones are invited to a Graveside Service, in Old Forge, for Norma Hahn Daniels, who passed away November 24, 2018 in Florida.
Norma, a native and long-time resident of the Utica area and Adirondacks before retiring to Florida, was the devoted wife to former Oneida County Executive Harry S. Daniels (died 1996) and proud mother of six girls - Barbara Colwell, Jacquelyn Bixby, Jill Daniels, Amy Blanchard, Nora Sanchez and Susan Toussaint.
Burial service will be Saturday, June 22 at 1 p.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Old Forge, NY.
Arrangements are with Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 128 Fern Ave., Old Forge.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 20 to June 21, 2019