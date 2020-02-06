|
Norma M. Kashuba 1931 - 2020
UTICA - Norma M. Kashuba, 88, died February 5, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
She was born April 27, 1931, in Hartwick, NY, daughter of the late Kenneth and Gertrude Spaford Huyck and graduated from UFA.
Norma married Walter P. Kashuba on September 15, 1951, in Utica. He died April 5, 2012.
She was employed at Homestead Savings & Loan Association for many years.
Norma was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Utica.
She loved and received great enjoyment from animals, of which she had many throughout her lifetime.
She is survived by her daughter, Ellen Traub, of New Hartford; her sons, David Kashuba and his wife, Linda, of Franklin, MA and Steven Kashuba, of Utica; as well as her sister, Natalie Partington, of Lakeland, FL; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 13, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery.
Calling hours are on Sunday, February 12, 2020, from 2-4.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Stevens-Swan Humane Society.
"Do not stand at my grave and weep. I am not there, I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow. I am a diamond glint on the snow. I am the sun on ripened grain, I am the gentle autumn's rain. When you awaken in the mornings hush, I am the soft star that shines at night. Do not stand at my grave and cry, I am not there, I did not die"
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020