Norman D. Brown 1936 - 2019
UTICCA/OLD FORGE, NY - Norman D. Brown, 83, of Utica and Old Forge, passed away on Saturday evening, July 6, 2019, in St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica, with his loving family at his side.
He was born on June 28, 1936, in Utica, the son of Benjamin and Celia Burger Brown. Norm was a graduate of Utica Free Academy and attended Utica College. He was a lifelong student and was a believer in continuing his education. On September 1, 1954, Norm married the former Elaine Kurtzman in New York City; a blessed union of 64 years, lifelong residents of Utica, spending summers in Old Forge.
Prior to his retirement, Norm was employed with Metropolitan Life Insurance. At one time, he was the liaison for General Electric.
Norm was a member of Temple Beth El. He was an avid golfer and reader. Norm had an immense talent for music and dancing, especially playing jazz piano. Norm enjoyed traveling with Elaine on many adventures. Norm loved his Country and was a strong patriotic person.
His greatest love and passion was loving his family. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and special friend to all, whom he always shared his gentile and kind heart. Norm was a genuine role model as to how a husband should be to his family. "The mold was broken when he was born", as always said by his mother, Celia
Norm is survived by his adoring wife, Elaine; his children and their spouses, Lori and Gary Curto, of New Canaan, CT, Amy and Tyler Schaeffer, of Manhattan and Steven and Maya Brown, of Israel; his grandchildren, Dana, Alex and Nicole Curto, Aria and Lia Brown; his sister and brother-in-law, Cynthia and Ronald Helfman; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Walter and Ellen Kurtzman; and several nieces and nephews. Norm was predeceased by his daughter, Carol Brown; and his sister, Elaine Gould.
Norm's funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday (Today) from Temple Beth El, 2710 Genesee Street, Utica, with Rabbi Henry Bamberger, officiating. The family will receive family and friends at 10:30 a.m. until the time of the services at Temple. Shiva will be observed at the family home, 7-9 p.m., Monday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and 2-4 p.m., Friday. Minyans Services will be held at 7 p.m.
Contributions, in Norm's memory, may be offered to United Jewish Appeals and/or Temple Beth El.
His arrangements are in the care of Scott J. Pizer, Jacobson-Pizer Funeral Chapel (315) 797-9121.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 7 to July 8, 2019