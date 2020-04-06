|
|
Norman R. Cardinale 1946 - 2020
UTICA - Norman R. Cardinale, 74, of Utica, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Norm was born in Utica on March 28, 1946, a son of the late Raphael and Christine (Saile) Cardinale. He was a 1964 graduate of Utica Free Academy and served in the Army from 1966 -1968. On May 2, 1970, Norm was united in marriage to Helen Gaworecki, a blessed union of 50 years. For 30 years, Norm and his wife, Helen, ran Cardinale's Grocery Store, West Utica, a very popular store. He later worked for Chester's Flowers, Northeast Limousine Service and City Liquors, where he was most famous in their commercials. He was a parishioner of St. Joseph and St. Patrick Church, Utica.
Norm is survived by his wife, Helen; his son, Craig Cardinale; a sister, Diana Schmitt and husband, Robert, of Oneida; a brother, Nick Cardinale and wife, Mary, of Whitesboro; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank anybody who had to be thanked.
Those so wishing may make donations to Mother Marianne's West Side Kitchen in Norm's memory.
Due to the present health concerns and keeping with the directives of New York State there are no services.
Arrangements are by the Heintz Funeral Service, Inc.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020