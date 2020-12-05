Norman Wendell Burch 1929 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Norman Wendell Burch, age 91, of New Hartford and formerly of Columbus, OH, died on December 2, 2020, at The Presbyterian Home.
He was born November 28,1929, a son of George A. and Cecil Burch. He was educated at Iowa State University, where he pledged THETA DELTA CHI fraternity and earned a degree in Business Administration in 1951. Norman was a member of the first Navy ROTC class at Iowa State. Norman served in the United States Navy, earning the rank of lieutenant junior grade. He married Joyce Rosalind Gilbert on June 24, 1951, in Schenectady. Upon graduation, Norman's business administration focus led him to his first employment with Travelers Insurance in Des Moines, IA. A move to Columbus, OH, led to his employment at Buckeye Union Insurance Co., then later with Republic Franklin Insurance Company. In 1984, Republic Franklin Insurance Co. was purchased by Utica National Insurance Company, who asked Norman to relocate to the Utica home office. At Utica Mutual, he was Director of Product Development and earned a CPCU (Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter). Norman had a special fondness for the company and felt a genuine fellowship with his co-workers for many years. He retired in 1998, but returned as a consultant for special projects.
Norman was a congregant at New Hartford United Methodist Church and an eager chef and consumer of their world famous clam chowder. He was a long-time member of Munson-Williams Proctor Institute and delighted in its growth and variety through the years. For Norman, there was never enough time to read all that interested him. Dedicated to life-long learning, Norman's engaging laugh inspired all within earshot and his endless curiosity fueled his life. That fascination led him to photography, bringing shape and form to his visual interests. A devoted car buff, he took excellent care of his own auto and any nearby in need. When not engaged on four wheels, you might find him on two, cycling TOSRV (Tour of the Scioto River Valley); a challenging two day annual bicycle event from Columbus to Portsmouth, OH. Norman acquired an eclectic and extensive library of jazz, while becoming an enthusiastic supporter of local musicians he championed.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Joyce R. (Gilbert) Burch; his son, Jeremy Warren (Rick Sadovsky), of New York, NY, his daughter, Elizabeth A. Bunch (Gerald); grandsons, Matthew J. and Jordan A. Bunch (Katelyn); and his great-grandsons, Carter E. and Rowen E. Bunch. He was predeceased by his parents and four siblings.
The family is thankful for the care and attention he received at Presbyterian Home and at Sunset Wood.
The services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are with the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.
In memory of Norman, please consider the Parkinson Foundation or the New Hartford Methodist Church.
