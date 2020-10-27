1/1
Norris R. Ellinwood
1930 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Mr. Norris R. Ellinwood, 90, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on August 7, 1930, in Whitesboro, to the late Albert and Mae Ellinwood. He was a firefighter with Utica FD, fire safety loss control consultant, entrepreneur, Mason, Shriner, bass drummer in Ziyara drum & bugle corps, past president of IAFF local 32, co-founder of The United Police and Fire Retired Assoc. He was a member of and deacon for Our Savior Lutheran Church and The Lutheran Community. He also taught a driver safety course at the New Hartford Senior Center.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy J. Ellinwood (Fahrenkrug); children, Mark Ellinwood (Maureen Dunn), of Oneida, Sarah, Gretchen and Geoff Ellinwood; siblings, Eleanor, Carol, Nancy, Allan, Linda and Marilyn; eight grandkids; ten great-grandkids; countless nephews and nieces; loving in-laws, Brian, Dick and Bill; and honorary son, Mike.
He was predeceased by daughters, Kathleene Vagelatos and Patricia Mootz; former wife, Marie Guarno; siblings, David Ellinwood and Lois Ann Ellinwood.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 1-4 PM at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Utica, followed by a Memorial Service at 4 PM. A Zoom option of the service will be available. Meeting ID: 880 5641 0976.
Arrangements are with the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Shriners Hospital or Our Savior Lutheran Church, Utica, NY.
For online expressions on sympathy go to www.fwefh.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Calling hours
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
OCT
30
Memorial service
04:00 PM
