Norton A. Esposito 1929 - 2020
A Charismatic Man
UTICA - Mr. Norton A. Esposito, age 91, a native Utican, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Siegenthaler Center with his devoted wife and family by his side.
Born on June 5, 1929, Norton was the son of the late Dominick and Alba (Muzzone) Esposito. He was raised and educated locally. He was a Staff Sergeant of the United States Air Force stationed in Okinawa during the Korean War. On July 25, 1955, he was joined in marriage with the former Virginia "Bee" Inserra, the couple recently celebrated 65 blessed years. They shared their days together, and a memorable love for one another.
As the owner and operator of Mid State Roads, he was a trusted and a successful businessman. Norton was a communicant of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish. In Colonie, NY he achieved a membership of 56 years as well as a lifetime membership in The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.
Norton is survived by his wife, Bee; brothers-in-laws, George and Nancy Inserra, and John and Diana Inserra; his cousin, Norton Muzzone; nieces and nephews, David Inserra; Alison and Rob Manderson, and Laura and Curt Perfect; and Andrew J. Inserra; great-nieces and great-nephews, Monique and Sam Mancuso, David Inserra II, and Stephanie Inserra; and cherished friends including lifelong friend Ray Arcuri who was also their 'best man'. He was predeceased by his father and mother-in-law, George J. and Mary (Longo) Inserra; brother-in-law, Frank G. Inserra; and his adored nephew, George A. Inserra, III.
Bee and her family are grateful to the wonderful staff at the Siegenthaler Center for the many courtesies that were extended to Norton during his brief stay.
The family will honor and commemorate Norton's life at a private time. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Norton's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Wednesday at 12:00 noon at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered with Military Honors conferred. Face masks are required, and contact tracing will be implemented. In remembrance of Norton, donations may be made to the GIS Fund at the Perry Jr. High School in memory of his cherished nephew, Georgie to 1523 Depeyster Ave., Utica, NY 13501 in c/o Virginia Esposito.
Entombment will take place in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
"Here's looking at you, kid!"
