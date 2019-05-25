|
|
Olga J. Czerkies 1925 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Olga J. Czerkies, 93, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Sitrin Health Care Center with her loving family by her side.
Olga was born on July 4, 1925, in Newport, NY, the daughter of John and Nellie (Myrda) Jadwizyc. On November 25, 1965, she married Paul F. Czerkies in Whitesboro, a blessed union of 53 years. At one time, Olga was employed as an assembler with GE.
Surviving besides her husband, Paul, are two daughters, Patricia D. Weaver and Debra L. Bradley, both of Port Orange, FL; brother, Stanley (Mary) Jadwizyc, Utica; sister, Virginia Bulinski, Deerfield; grandson, Wayne (Debbie) Miller, Deland, FL; granddaughter, Tiffany Bradley, Winston-Salem, NC; great-granddaughters, Marissa (Terry) Wyrosdick, Milton, FL, Amanda (Billy) Schmidt, Pierson, FL, Brittany Snipes (Tommy Bliven), Winter Garden, FL; great-grandson, Jeffrey Miller, Orlando, FL; and great-great-grandchildren, Paisley and Saylor Wyrosdick, Milton, FL, Landon Bliven, Winter Garden, FL and Will Schmidt, Pierson, FL. Olga also leaves sister-in-law, Wanda "Pat" Zych, Oriskany; several nieces and nephews, including Theresa Kozien, Deerfield, Josephine (Steve) Ruffrage, Whitesboro, Regina Zych, Colorado and Joseph (Lori) Zych, Fulton, NY; and son-in-law, Wayne Bradley. She was predeceased by her sisters, Sophie Bulczinski, Mary Zieman and Louise Jadwizyc; and her brother, Raymond Jadwizyc.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass to be celebrated on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Sacred Heart & St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa, 201 Main St., New York Mills. The family will receive guests following the Mass. Inurnment will be in St. Stanislaus & St. Casimir Cemetery, Whitesboro.
In lieu of flowers, please consider remembrances in Olga's name to Making Strides of Utica. Envelopes will be available at the Mass.
The Czerkies family extends their gratitude to Sitrin Health Care Center In-patient Rehab Center for the care and compassion shown to Olga.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 25 to May 26, 2019