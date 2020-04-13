|
|
Olga Tomasik 1923 - 2020
UTICA/NORTH CAROLINA - Olga Tomasik, 97, a long-time resident of Utica died on April 12, 2020.
She was born in Murawe, Russia, on April 2, 1923, the daughter of Ivan and Traskowji Salun. She was married on June 9, 1945 to Walter Tomasik in Germany and came to the United States with her family in 1952. This blessed and beloved union lasted for 61 years until Walter's death in 2006.
Olga considered herself very fortunate to have come to the United States and thanked God daily for the opportunity. Her experiences in Russia and Germany during WWII only made it more apparent that the good Lord had a hand in her destiny and sending her to this great country, which she loved. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Her survivors include a daughter, Jane and her husband, Joseph Loiacano, of Utica, NY; two sons and their wives, Richard and Nancy Tomasik, of New Bern, NC and Rudolph and Katherine Tomasik, of Ballston Spa, NY; five grandchildren, Melissa Loiacano, Joseph Loiacano, Mark Tomasik, Paul and his wife, Jennifer Tomasik and Rebecca and her husband, Robert O'Donnell; two great-grandchildren, Andrew Ritter and Lucy Tomasik. A special thank you to a lifelong friend for his compassion and care, Robert Cichon. She was predeceased by her brothers and sisters in Russia.
Due to current health concerns and in keeping with CDC and the National Funeral Directors Association directives, funeral services will be private for the family. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Yorkville.
Donations in Olga's name may be made to Holy Trinity Church.
