Olive (Adey) Dorris 1919 - 2019
DEERFIELD - Olive (Adey) Dorris, 99, formerly of Deerfield, NY, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus on April 26, 2019.
She leaves a daughter, Susan (Stephen) Vekasy, of Keene, NH.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 9th, from 10:00 to 11:00 at the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2019