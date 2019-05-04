Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home
13 Oxford Road
New Hartford, NY 13413
(315) 724-6105
Resources
More Obituaries for Olive Dorris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olive (Adey) Dorris

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Olive (Adey) Dorris Obituary
Olive (Adey) Dorris 1919 - 2019
DEERFIELD - Olive (Adey) Dorris, 99, formerly of Deerfield, NY, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus on April 26, 2019.
She leaves a daughter, Susan (Stephen) Vekasy, of Keene, NH.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 9th, from 10:00 to 11:00 at the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.
For an online expression of sympathy, go to www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now