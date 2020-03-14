|
|
Paige M. McAllister 1969 - 2020
ROME - Paige M. McAllister, age 50, passed away peacefully at home on March 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Paige was born in Rochester, MI, on April 7, 1969, to David and Sharilyn Retsel LaPoint and was educated in the Amarillo, TX schools. Paige worked as a waitress for several years at Donna's Café, Rome.
Paige is survived by her sons, Anthony (Letty) LaPoint, of Fulton and Wade McAllister, of Rome; her son's father, Michael McAllister; two grandsons, Jamie and Ethan; her mother, Sharilyn; two sisters, Kristee Castronovo and Kelle (Terry) Reed, both of Rome; a brother, David P. (Lara) LaPoint, of Stittville; her sister-in-law, Cindy LaPoint; her nieces and nephews, Brent Priz, Kura Priz, Courtney Olney, Censie Hardish, Kayla Reed, Whittney Reed, Ally LaPoint, Deric Butler, Jesse LaPoint, Nikki LaPoint and Cole LaPoint, whom she loved like her own children. She was predeceased by her father, David; and two brothers, David, Jr. and Michael LaPoint.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Butala and his entire staff and the amazing professionals on St. Luke's 6th Floor Oncology for their amazing care and compassion.
A Celebration of Paige's Life will be held on Sunday from 3 to 6 PM at Donna's Café, 5942 Rome Taberg Rd., Rome.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut Street.
Please offer online condolences at www.BarryFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020