Palma D'Amore Nole 1941 - 2020
UTICA, NY - Mrs. Palma Rose D'Amore Nole, 78, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her lifelong Lansing Street home, on Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Palma was born in Utica, on December 10, 1941, daughter of the late John and Adelina (Saladini) D'Amore. She was educated in local schools and a 1959 graduate of T.R. Proctor High School. On May 30, 1963, Palma was joined in marriage to Robert (Bob) Nole, Sr. Palma and Bob shared a marriage filled with love and devotion to one another and their family. They were looking forward to celebrating their 57th anniversary. Palma was a teacher's assistant for the Utica City School District for 38 years. She also served, many years, as a Board Commissioner for the Utica Municipal Housing Authority and was honored to be elected and serve as their chairwoman. Palma was truly the matriarch of her family. Her life revolved around family meals, gatherings, holidays and celebrations. Every meal at the Nole household was truly a feast and cultivated many heartfelt and life-long memories for generations of families and friends. Family life was Palma's greatest pleasure. Palma was actively involved in her children's activities and sporting events and in her later years, it was affectionately extended to her adored grandchildren. Her nurturing love, devotion and selfless qualities were evident to everyone that graced her loving presence. Nonnie radiated an angelic love on her treasured grandchildren; her love for them was unsurpassed in her heart. Her passing has left a deep void that will never be filled.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Robert, Sr.; her five children and their loved ones, Maria (Nagy) Sportelli, John Nole and Misty DelMonte, Robert and Marguerita Nole, Michael and Wendy Nole and Adele and Tommy Zeno; her eleven precious grandchildren, Kristyn and Andrew Nagy, Robert Nole, III, Gianna D'Amore Nole, Giulianna D'Amore Nole, Michael Nole, II, Elisabeth Rose Nole and their mother, Judy DeFina, and D'Amore, Gianna, Dante and Gabriella Zeno; and her extended grandchildren, Shawn DelMonte, Cody DelMonte, Jacqueline Steck and Kimberly Devins. She also leaves one sister and brother-in-law, Adele and Gene Pane; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Louis D'Amore and John and Amaya D'Amore; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Arthur and Donna Nole; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and loyal friends. The family would like to mention a special friend, Linda Macchione, who devotedly provided many special trips and memories. She was predeceased by her sister, Victoria Zipko; a brother, Joseph D'Amore; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Alphonse and Antoinette Nole; and a special nephew, George Zipko.
Due to the current health concerns and keeping within CDC guidelines, Palma's family will honor her privately and she will be laid to rest with her loved ones at Calvary Cemetery.
In memory of Palma and in consideration of her love for children, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 26 to May 27, 2020.