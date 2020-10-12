Palma R. (DeSimone) Piccolino 1930 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Palma R. (DeSimone) Piccolino, age 90, passed peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in the comfort of her home with her children by her side.
Born in Utica on May 8, 1930, Palma was the daughter of the late Vincent and Rosa (Zegarelli) DeSimone. She was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School/Class of 1949. On September 1, 1952 she married Marco V. Piccolino with whom she shared nearly 65 years in a devoted union prior to his passing on January 6, 2017.
Palma held a position at Griffiss Air Force Base, retiring after 30 years of dedicated service. She was humorous, spirited, happy, and even-tempered. She was a loving mom, and devoted grandmother truly reveling in her children and grandchildren's achievements. An outgoing woman, she never missed a class reunion and talked on the phone every day with her dear and special friends. Palma loved her church, St. Anthony of Padua, and later embraced the St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament community, and she could be found in the back row for weekly mass.
She is survived by her five children. Catherine and Dr. Joseph Cardamone, Roseanne and Tom Gerace, Paula Palmer and Rocco Tebsherany, Gaetano Piccolino, and Mary Picente; her grandchildren who brought her much joy, Nicholas and fiancée Meghan Slaalien, Benjamin and Jenni Cardamone, and Trina Cardamone; Marco Gerace and Francesca Gerace; Kati Fellows and Sam Platz; Marcella and Nick Malone; and Andrew Palmer; and her adored great-grandchildren, Marc Fellows, Chloe Malone, Dylan Malone, and Oliver Cardamone. She leaves her brother-in-law Frank Graziano, who was like a true brother to her, many nieces, nephews and sister-in-law Patricia Millbower, and the many dear friends who were a great source of joy to her. She was predeceased by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Nancy and Robert Mancuso, twin Michelina and Al Jurkowski, and Jennie Graziano; brother, Vincent DeSimone; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gaetano and Catherine Piccolino, in-laws, Mary and Lawrence DelMastro, Rosalie and Joseph Puleo. Cathy and Mary, are grateful to their siblings, Guy, Paula and Roseanne for their devotion and care to their mother. In addition, thanks are extended to Suzette, "Buddy" and Catrese for assisting in her care.
Visitation will be held Wednesday afternoon from 4:00 - 6:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Due to current restrictions, we will be operating at a reduced occupancy. We ask for your patience as we try to accommodate those coming to support the Piccolino family. Face masks must be worn and contact tracing will be implemented. Palma's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Thursday morning at 11:00 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions in Palma's memory to the Golisano Children's Hospital Unit for Special Needs on behalf of her great-granddaughter Dylan who she loved so dearly, online at https://www.upstatefoundation.org/golisano-center-for-special-needs
. Interment will follow graveside in Calvary Cemetery.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com
.