Pamela A. (Herrington) Agnew 1960 - 2019
UTICA - Pamela A. (Herrington) Agnew, age 59, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center with her family by her side.
She was born January 28, 1960, the daughter of Robert and Philomena Howard Leaderach. Pam had resided in the Utica for most of her life, even when she moved elsewhere, she always returned home to Utica. Pam enjoyed a number of hobbies, including crocheting and cooking. Pam considered her biggest achievement to be her family. She wanted to be a mother since she was a little girl. She had many children, biological and through circumstance and because of this she was known as Mom (Ma), Grandma and Great-Grandma to many. She was willing to give anyone the benefit of the doubt and feed your stomach or your soul with a warm, genuine hug if you needed it. Her family would like to extend their gratitude, for their care and compassion, to the staff at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
Pam is survived by her children, Roberta and Gabriel Oram, Robert Herrington, III, Michael Herrington and Alison Franklin, Paul Herrington, KC and Toni Herrington, Philomena Taylor and Nathaniel Dingle; her sisters, Roberta and Stephen Summers and Alecia Shoemaker; grandchildren, Alexis, Hazel, Trevor, Amber, Cyle, Matt, Angelina, Haley, Taylor, Nataleea, Samantha, Roger, Zachary, II, Robert, IV, Kenny, Jackson and Nicky; nieces, Jennifer and Jessica; nephews, Jake, Zachary and Dakota. She also leaves behind many friends and her beloved felines. Pam was predeceased by her parents, including her step-father, Harold Foley; and granddaughter, Meranda Herrington.
A memorial gathering to celebrate Pam's life will be held from 2 to 6 p.m., on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 21 Garden Street, New York Mills, NY 13417. The family asks that you wear blue, as this was Pam's favorite color. Memorial contributions may be made to the Steven-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horato St., Utica, NY 13502.
Arrangements by Prince-Boyd & Hyatt Home For Funerals, Inc., 210 W. Court St., Rome, NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019