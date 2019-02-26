|
|
Pamela A. Hoffman 1945 - 2019
WALLINGFORD - Pamela Ann Hoffman, 73, formerly of Utica and Waterville, beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend, passed away on February 24, 2019 at Masonicare Health Center, Wallingford, CT.
She was born at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Utica, NY, on August 27, 1945, to Gwladys (Jones) and Edwin C. Hoffman. Pam grew up in Larchmont, NY and graduated from Mamaroneck High School Class of 1963. After attending Parsons School of Design, she held positions of Art Director at Seventeen, A. D. and Modern Bride magazines all in NYC. After retiring to the Utica area, she shared her kind, caring and fun personality while working at the Harding Nursing Home for over ten years. Always one to lend an artistic hand, she volunteered often and especially at the Waterville Public Library.
She will be remembered and missed by her brothers, Christopher R. Hoffman, Melbourne, FL, E.C. (Ann) Hoffman, Bedford, NY, Peter (Sue) Hoffman, Medford, MA; and sister, Jennifer (Kristjan) Lugus, Milford, CT; aunt, Gladys (Wentworth) Hoffman, Southbury, CT; nieces, Elizabeth B. Hoffman, of Denver, CO, Emily J. Hoffman, Arlington, MA, Katherine A. Lugus, Milford, CT, E.C. Hoffman, III, Vail, CO, Hans K. Lugus, Lebanon, CT; cousins, Stewart H. (Esther) Williams, of Holland Patent, NY and families, Deborah A. (Richard) Brooks, of Menifee, CA and families, Paul Hoffman, Greenfield , MA and Cynthia Hoffman and family, Brooklyn, NY; and many friends.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Masonicare for their compassionate care over the last two years.
Arrangements are with the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, New Hartford.
In lieu of flowers, friends may consider donations to The Masonic Charity Foundation of Connecticut, PO Box 70, Wallingford, CT 06492 or a charity of their choosing.
For online expressions of sympathy go to www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019